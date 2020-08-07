89.6 F
Fort Worth
Friday, August 7, 2020
Banking

HMS Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
Government

Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist

AP News -
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the...
New this week: Luke Bryan, Jeff Foxworthy, 2 Seth Rogens and the return of ‘Endeavor’

AP News -
By The Associated Press undefinedHere's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and...
Loan program ends, hard-hit businesses hope for 2nd chance

AP News -
By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) — Small businesses are in limbo again as the...
KAI hires new senior interior designer

FWBP Staff -
KAI Design has announced the hiring of Sanja A. Zilic, LEED AP BD+C as Senior Interior Designer at its Dallas-Fort Worth office. 
IRVING, Texas (AP) _ HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $6.6 million.
The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.


The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 19 cents per share.
The benefits coordinator and billing auditor for government health care programs posted revenue of $142.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.1 million.


HMS Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $680 million to $690 million.
HMS Holdings shares have risen slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HMSY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HMSY

Fort Worth firm enters California market

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth-based Higginbotham has added California to its footprint. Higginbotham, one of the largest independent insurance firms in the...
Fed’s Main Street pandemic support program off to slow start

AP News -
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER and CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics WritersWASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says that its Main Street Lending Program designed...
Core-Mark: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
WESTLAKE, Texas (AP) _ Core-Mark Holding Co. (CORE) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.On a per-share basis, the Westlake, Texas-based...
Southside Bank receives Texas Bankers Association 2020 Cornerstone Award

FWBP Staff -
TYLER – Southside Bank has been named a Cornerstone Award recipient by the Texas Bankers Association (TBA) for...
Q2 Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39 million in its second quarter.The Austin, Texas-based...
