94.3 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
BankingCCBP

Independent Bank Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
Bank

Other News

Banking

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. changes leadership, cancels merger

FWBP Staff -
Texas Capital Bank N.A., and its parent company Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI) announced May 26 that C. Keith Cargill has...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) _ Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $38.7 million.
The McKinney-based bank said it had earnings of 90 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share.


The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.


The bank holding company posted revenue of $176.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $153.7 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.8 million.
Independent Bank Group shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBTX

Previous articleTwo high profile Fort Worth homes sold in June by ULTERRE
Next articleVeritex Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Banking

Veritex Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) _ Veritex Holdings Inc. (VBTX) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $24 million. The Dallas-based bank said...
Read more
Banking

Higginbotham adds New Mexico agency to operations

FWBP Staff -
Higginbotham has added Pat Campbell Insurance, an independent agency in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Both firms broker commercial and personal...
Read more
CCBP

Two Texas residents among winners in Project Yellow Light competition

FWBP Staff -
Two Texas residents were among the winners in the ninth annual Project Yellow Light scholarship competition, put on by The Ad Council...
Read more
CCBP

UTD distinguised professor, arts leader, Dr. Richard Brettell, has died

FWBP Staff -
Dr. Richard Brettell, 71, longtime professor of art and aesthetic studies and founding director of the Edith O’Donnell...
Read more
Banking

Origin Bank commits $700,000 to local charitable organizations, educational institutions

FWBP Staff -
Origin Bank announced July 28 that it has donated $700,000 to be distributed to a variety of charitable...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX