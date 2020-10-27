Independent Bank Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

38.3 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, October 27, 2020
By AP News
MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) _ Independent Bank Group Inc. (IBTX) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $60.1 million.
The bank, based in McKinney, said it had earnings of $1.39 per share.
Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $177 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $157.2 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.6 million.

Independent Bank Group shares have decreased 5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $52.57, a drop of 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IBTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IBTX

