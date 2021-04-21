Independent Financial joins AT&T Byron Nelson as bank sponsor

As the City of McKinney moves front and center as host of the AT&T Byron Nelson this year, Independent Financial is stepping up as the event’s official bank sponsor.

The event will tee off May 10-16 at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, the tournament’s first year at the Tom Weiskopf designed layout after moving from the previous Dallas area location.

“The AT&T Byron Nelson will provide immense economic benefits for McKinney and Collin County, and we wanted to support the tournament showcasing the community that we call home,” said David Brooks, Independent Financial Chairman and CEO of the McKinney-based bank. “The TPC Craig Ranch is truly a premier course, and we are thrilled that the tournament decided to locate here.”

Funds raised by the tournament help support Momentous Institute. Founded by the Salesmanship Club of Dallas in 1920, Momentous Institute annually helps more than 5,500 children and family members improve their futures through its educational and therapeutic services. Since 1968, the AT&T Byron Nelson tournament has raised $167 million for Momentous Institute and has transformed the lives of more than 150,000 children.

“We have seen firsthand the tremendous financial contribution this tournament has made to Momentous Institute, and the lives it has impacted,” said Brooks. “We are delighted to support such admirable organizations to help the youth in North Texas.”

The McKinney Mayor George Fuller agrees. “McKinney is a community that cares for people and leads with compassion and resolve,” said Fuller. “The AT&T Byron Nelson, hosted by the Salesmanship Club, leads by that same example. In addition to being an international event that will bring worldwide recognition to our great city and provide a significant economic impact, most importantly, the AT&T Byron Nelson supports children and their families in need. Proceeds from the AT&T Byron Nelson benefit the Momentous Institute that works side by side with children, families, and communities to build and repair social emotional health through education, therapeutic services, research, and training so all children can achieve their full potential. Our community is honored to partner with the Salesmanship Club to host the AT&T Byron Nelson and contribute to their extraordinary mission.”

McKinney and Collin County will benefit through tourism spending and national television coverage. Attendance will be limited this year due to PGA regulations regarding COVID, but tournament officials expect capacity to increase in upcoming years.

“Our McKinney and Collin County Corporate Citizens have fully embraced the AT&T Byron Nelson at Craig Ranch with commitments now and into the future,” said MEDC Chairman Brian Loughmiller. “Not only will the tournament bring world class participants to our region, the AT&T Byron Nelson has proven to be an economic driver for the metroplex for over 60 years. We have seen the impact of the announcement and with the tournament we will continue to see the benefit to our community for years to come.”

Independent Financial has a long history of community involvement. Most recently it served as one of the driving entities behind the Family Health Center on Virginia, the $10 million Federally Qualified Heath Center in McKinney opening to the public this spring. The facility will provide medical, dental, and behavioral health services to underserved and uninsured residents.

Fort Worth’s Charles Schwab Challenge will take place at Colonial Country Club May 27-30.