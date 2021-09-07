Independent Financial names new head of middle market banking

Independent Financial has named Michael Keith as Head of Middle Market Banking for North Texas.

Independent Financial operates as a financial services company with locations throughout Texas and in the Colorado Front Range region.

Keith started in his position with Independent Financial on August 30, and will focus on serving North Texas Middle Market clients – businesses with revenues between $20 million and $1 billion annually. Keith has more than 30 years of experience in commercial and corporate banking and comes to Independent Financial from another institution, where he served as Managing Director of Franchise Corporate Banking over the southwestern United States.

During his career, Keith has served entirely in client-facing roles delivering financial solutions and ideas to clients ranging from middle-market firms up to large corporate relationships. His expertise includes commercial and corporate relationship banking, deposit and treasury services, wealth management and capital markets executions.

“Michael will be responsible for our current team of relationship managers in the DFW Metroplex, bringing in new talent to our Middle Market team, and the growth of our portfolio in North Texas,” said Tiffany Cason, Independent Financial Head of Middle Market. “Having him lead this important initiative for our bank in growing the Middle Market segment is an exciting and critical step in our future of serving our North Texas clients.”

Keith earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Stephen F. Austin State University and is a FINRA Securities License Holder. He is a Board Member of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and serves on the event committee for the SEAL Legacy Foundation’s Annual Fundraising Gala.

Independent Financial is a financial services company headquartered in McKinney, Texas, that provides a wide range of banking products and services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Independent Financial operates in four regions (the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, Central Texas, and Greater Houston regions in Texas, and the Colorado Front Range region) with over 90 locations across Texas and Colorado. Independent Financial is a trademark of Independent Bank, a subsidiary of Independent Bank Group, Inc. Member FDIC. NASDAQ: IBTX).