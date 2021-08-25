Independent Financial names  SVP for Commercial Real Estate in Dallas-Fort Worth

Independent Financial has announced that Brett Walker has joined the McKinney financial services company as a Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager for Commercial Real Estate for the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Independent Financial, ranked by Forbes as the country’s sixth best publicly traded bank, has more than 60 locations in Texas, including 40 in North Texas, the company said in a news release.

Walker will be responsible for originating, managing, and monitoring a commercial loan and deposit portfolio for clients in all sectors of the real estate industry, including multi-family, industrial, retail, office, hospitality, self-storage, and student housing.

“Independent Financial is committed to growing our commercial real estate lending presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market,” said Chad Crozier, Market President of DFW Commercial Real Estate Finance. “The addition of Brett will help Independent Financial continue to build strong, lasting relationships with our clients and help best meet their needs. We are extremely pleased that Brett has joined our Dallas-Fort Worth commercial real estate team.”

Walker has more than 25 years of experience in the real estate and financial services industries and comes to Independent Financial from another banking company where he served as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager. He graduated cum laude from the University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Real Estate and Finance.

He is a resident of Lewisville.