Initial public offerings scheduled next week include New Mexico-based solar panel manufacturer

Friday, October 9, 2020
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next weekNEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for...
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Oct. 12
Array Technologies – Alburquerque, N.M., 33.8 million shares, priced $19-$22, managed by Goldman Sachs/JP Morgan. Prosposed Nasdaq symbol ARRY. Business: Manufactures solar panel mounting systems that track the sun.
fuboTv – New York, 15 million shares, priced $9-$11, managed by Evercore ISI/BMO Capital Markets. Proposed NYSE symbol FUBO. Business: Offers a live TV sports-first streaming platform.

