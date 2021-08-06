Friday, August 6, 2021
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

AP News
NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.Week of Aug. 9

Eliem Therapeutics – Redmont, Wash., 4.5 million shares, priced $17-$19, managed by SVB Leerink/Evercore ISI. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ELYM. Business: Phase 2a biotech developing therapies for neuronal excitablility disorders.

FinWise Bancorp – Murray, Utah, 4.1 million shares, priced $13-$15, managed by Piper Sandler/Stephens Inc. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FINW. Business: Utah based digital bank that offers loan and deposit services across the US.

Southern States Bancshares – Anniston, Ala., 2 million shares, priced $19-$21, managed by Keefe Bruyette Woods/Truist Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SSBK. Business: Alabama bank with 15 branches in Alabama and Georgia.

AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

