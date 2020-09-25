82.9 F
Fort Worth
Friday, September 25, 2020
- Advertisements -
Banking Initial public offerings to debut next week include sporty Texas offering
Banking

Initial public offerings to debut next week include sporty Texas offering

By AP News

Other News

Culture

Live venues are the lifeblood of music culture and must survive

AP News -
Alexandros Skandalis, Lancaster University People use live music as...
Read more
Banking

Initial public offerings to debut next week include sporty Texas offering

AP News -
NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF...
Read more
Government

Probe into ‘discarded’ ballots becomes campaign outrage fuel

AP News -
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The news release from a U.S....
Read more
News

NASA astronaut plans to cast her ballot from space station

AP News -
ALEX SANZ Associated Press ATLANTA (AP) — NASA astronaut Kate Rubins told The Associated Press on Friday that she...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Sep. 28
Academy Sports and Outdoors – Katy, Texas, 15.6 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by Credit Suisse/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ASO. Business: Sports and outdoor equipment retailer in the southern US.
Asana – San Francisco, 30 million shares, priced at $28, managed by Morgan Stanley/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol ASAN. Business: Provides enterprise task management and collaboration software.

Chindata Group Holdings – Beijing, China, 40 million shares, priced $11.50-$13.50, managed by Morgan Stanley/Citi. Proposed Nasdaq symbol CD. Business: Integrated data center operator focusing on Asia-Pacific emerging markets.
Mission Produce – Oxnard, Calif., 9.4 million shares, priced $15-$17, managed by BofA Securities/JP Morgan. Proposed Nasdaq symbol AVO. Business: Supplier of fresh avocados.
Palantir Technologies – Denver, Colo., 257.1 million shares, priced at $11.50, managed by Morgan Stanley/Credit Suisse. Proposed NYSE symbol PLTR. Business: Data analytics platform focused on the government and financial sectors.
Yalla Group – Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18.6 million shares, priced $-$9, managed by Morgan Stanley/Haitong International. Proposed NYSE symbol YALA. Business: Provides a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in MENA.

Previous articleProbe into ‘discarded’ ballots becomes campaign outrage fuel
Next articleLive venues are the lifeblood of music culture and must survive
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Banking

Encore Bank announces DFW expansion; names Fort Worth president

FWBP Staff -
Encore Bank Vice Chairman and President Phillip Jett announced Sept. 23 the expansion of Encore Bank into Dallas and Fort Worth and the hiring of...
Read more
Banking

Southside Bancshares to ring NASDAQ opening bell on Monday, Sept. 28

FWBP Staff -
Southside Bancshares Inc. (Nasdaq: SBSI), the holding company of Southside Bank, will ring the Nasdaq Opening Bell on Sept. 28, 2020 from...
Read more
Banking

Texas Rangers and Comerica Bank team up to help woman-owned and minority-owned small businesses

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Rangers and Comerica Bank are teaming up to help woman-owned or minority-owned small businesses in the...
Read more
Banking

Powell: Many small companies can borrow without Main Street

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that many mid-size U.S. businesses are now able...
Read more
Banking

Bank shares slide on reports of rampant money laundering

AP News -
By The Associated Press Shares of some major banks are tumbling before the market open Monday following a report...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101