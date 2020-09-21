74.2 F
Fort Worth
Sunday, September 20, 2020
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Sep 18, 2020 3:00PM (GMT 20:00) – 90 words

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.Week of Sep. 21 

Asana – San Francisco, 30 million shares, priced at $28 , managed by Morgan Stanley/JP Morgan. Proposed NYSE symbol ASAN. Business: Provides enterprise task management and collaboration software.

Palantir – Denver, Colo., 257.1 million shares, priced at $11.50, managed by Morgan Stanley/Credit Suisse. Proposed NYSE symbol PLTR. Business: Data analytics platform focused on the government and financial sectors.

