90.6 F
Fort Worth
Monday, June 22, 2020
Home Banking Initial public offerings scheduled to debut this week include Albertsons
Banking

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut this week include Albertsons

By AP News
Tom Thumb

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut this week
NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of June 22
Albertsons Companies – Boise, Idaho, 65.8 million shares, priced $18-$20, managed by BofA Securities/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE symbol ACI. Business: US grocer under Albertsons, Tom Thumb and Safeway banners.
Brilliant Acquisition – Shanghai, China, 4 million shares, priced at $10, managed by EarlyBird Capital. Business: Blank check company targeting an Asia Pacific business.
DoubleDown Interactive – Seoul, South Korea, 11 million shares, priced $17-$19, managed by JP Morgan/BofA Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol DDI. Business: Developer and publisher of mobile and web-based social casino games.
Ebang International Holdings – Zhejiang, China, 19.3 million shares, priced $4.50-$6.50, managed by AMTD Global Markets/Loop Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol EBON. Business: Creates equipment for cryptocurrency mining in China.
Presido Property Trust – San Diego, 1.3 million shares, priced $5-$7, managed by Aegis Capital Corp. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SQFT. Business: Diversified REIT repositioning its portfolio to focus on office and industrial properties.

Previous articleRichard Connor: Racial justice – Is the answer still blowin’ in the wind?
Next articleBaylor 3-peat: Another major grad transfer for Lady Bears

© Fort Worth Business Press, 3509 Hulen St. Suite 200 Fort Worth, TX