43.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, October 26, 2020
Banking Initial public offerings scheduled to debut week of Oct. 26
Banking

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut week of Oct. 26

By AP News

Other News

Business

Dunkin’ shares soar after buyout talks with Arby’s owner

AP News -
By DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writer The Dunkin' doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it's held talks to be taken...
Read more
Banking

Texas Trust Credit Union names Ginia Chapline COO

FWBP Staff -
Ginia Chapline has been promoted from Senior Vice President of Talent to Chief Operating Officer at the $1.5...
Read more
Culture

What says the holiday season like a KFC Firelog?

FWBP Staff -
This holiday season may be a little less festive what with social distancing and all, but at least one “tradition” will return...
Read more
Sports

NASCAR Cup playoff at Texas still on hold because of rain

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The resumption of NASCAR's Cup playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway was still on hold Monday because...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/

Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Oct. 26

Leslie’s Pool Supplies Service and Repair – Phoenix, Ariz., 40 million shares, priced 14-$16, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol LESL. Business: Provider of pool supplies and services with over 930 retail locations.

Lufax Holding – Shanghai, China, 175 million shares, priced $11.50-$13.50, managed by Goldman Sachs (Asia)/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol Lu. Business: Provides a leading platform for retail loan facilition in China.
Root Inc – Columbus, Ohio, 24.2 million shares, priced $22-$25, managed by Goldman Sachs/Morgan Stanley. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ROOT. Business: Mobile-based auto insurer.

Previous articleKershaw, Dodgers beat Rays for 3-2 lead in World Series
Next articleMichael Bloomberg gives $2.6 million to Texas Democrat running for railroad commissioner

Latest News

Banking

Texas Trust Credit Union names Ginia Chapline COO

FWBP Staff -
Ginia Chapline has been promoted from Senior Vice President of Talent to Chief Operating Officer at the $1.5...
Read more
Banking

Southside Bancshares: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

Robert Francis -
TYLER, Texas (AP) _ Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $27.1 million.The Tyler, Texas-based bank said it...
Read more
Banking

Bank OZK: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ Bank OZK (OZK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $109.3 million.The Little Rock, Arkansas-based bank that has...
Read more
Banking

First Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
ABILENE, Texas (AP) _ First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $52.9 million.The Abilene, Texas-based bank said...
Read more
Banking

Hilltop Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) _ Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $153.3 million.The bank, based in Dallas, said it had...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101