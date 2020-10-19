Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Oct. 19
Datto Holding – Norwalk, Conn., 22 million shares, priced $24-$27, managed by Morgan Stanely/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol MSP. Business: Sells a hybrid IT infrastructure platform to managed service providers.
Gatos Silver – Greenwood Village, Colo., 18.8 million shares, priced $7-$9, managed by BMO Capital Markets/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE GATO. Business: US producer of silver and other precious metals.
Guild Holdings – San Diego, 8.5 million shares, priced $17-$19, managed by Wells Fargo Securities/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol GHLD. Business: Provides personalized mortgage services and loan origination.
Helix Acquisition – Boston, 10 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HLXA. Business: Blank check company formed by Cormorant Asset Management targeting healthcare.
McAfee – San Jose, Calif., 37 million shares, priced $19-$22, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MCFE. Business: Antivirus and endpoint security software. McAfee also has major operations in North Texas, particularly in Plano.
IPOs include security firm with North Texas operations
