Monday, October 19, 2020
Banking IPOs include security firm with North Texas operations
IPOs include security firm with North Texas operations

By AP News

IPOs include security firm with North Texas operations

AP News -
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next weekNEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for...
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Oct. 19
Datto Holding – Norwalk, Conn., 22 million shares, priced $24-$27, managed by Morgan Stanely/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol MSP. Business: Sells a hybrid IT infrastructure platform to managed service providers.
Gatos Silver – Greenwood Village, Colo., 18.8 million shares, priced $7-$9, managed by BMO Capital Markets/Goldman Sachs. Proposed NYSE GATO. Business: US producer of silver and other precious metals.
Guild Holdings – San Diego, 8.5 million shares, priced $17-$19, managed by Wells Fargo Securities/BofA Securities. Proposed NYSE symbol GHLD. Business: Provides personalized mortgage services and loan origination.
Helix Acquisition – Boston, 10 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HLXA. Business: Blank check company formed by Cormorant Asset Management targeting healthcare.
McAfee – San Jose, Calif., 37 million shares, priced $19-$22, managed by Morgan Stanley/Goldman Sachs. Proposed Nasdaq symbol MCFE. Business: Antivirus and endpoint security software. McAfee also has major operations in North Texas, particularly in Plano.

