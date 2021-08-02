Jackson joins Texans Credit Union

Angela (Angie) Jackson has been named Vice President of Real Estate Lending at Texans Credit Union.

Texans CU President and CEO David Frazier announced Aug. 2 Jackson’s addition to the Texans executive team. Jackson is a financial services and servicing operations senior leader with a career history that spans various industries in addition to banking, where she has experience in real estate, consumer, and small business lending. She has also worked in telecommunications, finance, and insurance.

“We are thrilled to have Angie join the Texans family,” Frazier said. “She comes with an extensive knowledge of the real estate lending industry and is a proven leader. She is going to be a major driving force as Texans continues to strengthen our real estate program.”

Jackson has successfully launched and evolved organizations through strategic leadership in loan servicing and administration, Enterprise Program Management Office (EPMO), business intelligence and analytics, and compliance. She has a degree in mechanical engineering, specializing in robotics, from Texas A&M University.

“It is an absolute privilege to join the Texans family,” Jackson said. “The future of the real estate lending market and Texans’ position within it is very bright. The actions we take now will allow us to expand our reach in this sector, enabling us to create more memorable experiences for our current and future members and the communities we serve.”