Liberty Capital Bank names CEO, CFO

Liberty Capital Bank has appointed Alan Morris as CEO and Amy Pickard as CFO. These leadership changes follow former CEO Ben Cunningham’s and former CFO David Sprinkle’s respective retirements from the Addison-based company.

“I’ve had the privilege of serving alongside an amazing team of bankers and directors,” said Ben Cunningham, co-founder and former CEO of Liberty Capital Bank. “I’m confident that Alan will make a wonderful CEO. We’ve observed him over his time with the bank and are fortunate to have planned well for this succession. I look forward to dedicating my time on thebank’s board, but especially as a grandfather to nine precious kids”.

Morris joined Liberty Capital Bank in 2013 as a Senior Vice-President before being promoted to Executive Vice-President in 2017. Morris officially began his role as CEO on Jan. 1, 2021.

“I’m truly honored and excited to lead our bank. Our bank’s success has always been and will continue to be a result of wonderful people working as a team to wholeheartedly serve our clients and each other,” said Morris. “We have a wonderful team and amazing clients. Our future is bright.”

In 2020, Amy Pickard joined the bank as an Executive Vice-President, having previously worked at LegacyTexas for 14 years, most recently as Treasurer. Pickard’s role as LibertyCapital Bank’s CFO began in Nov. 2020.

“Ben Cunningham’s influence as the CEO of Liberty Capital Bank cannot be understated,” said Holt Lunsford, chairman of the board and the bank’s co-founder. “He’s been a steward of LCB, building a phenomenal culture and franchise. We’re excited to see him benefit from his success and enjoy the next chapter of life. Ben hand-picked Alan for our future. Alan is ready to take the helm and we’re confident in his leadership. Our employees, clients and shareholders remain in good hands.”