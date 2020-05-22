Lone Star Ag Credit adds loan officer in Sherman



Tyler Rosser recently joined Lone Star Ag Credit’s Sherman branch as a loan officer. He brings an abundance of experience in rural banking. He was most previously a lender in Lone Star’s Georgetown office where he started in 2015.

“The opportunity to help people finance their piece of Texas and create a legacy for their family is something I take seriously,” Rosser said in the announcement. “This branch has over 100 years of history serving the farmers and ranchers of North Texas, and I hope to be a small part of that history.”



Before joining Lone Star Ag Credit, Rosser worked in logistics for a cottonseed merchandising company and insurance sales.

Rosser holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and animal science from Texas A&M University. He served on the board of directors for the Williamson County A&M Club. He and his wife, Tori, look forward to making their home in Grayson County with their two dogs, Astro and Samantha.



Lone Star Ag Credit provides financing for rural land, country homes, agribusinesses, livestock, agricultural equipment and operating expenses. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Lone Star has credit offices in Abilene, Cleburne, Corsicana, Denton, Fort Worth, Georgetown, Hillsboro, Lampasas, Mount Pleasant, New Boston, Paris, Sherman, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Waco and Weatherford.

