Lone Star Ag Credit announces new board chairman and vice chairman

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read
oval brown wooden conference table and chairs inside conference room
Photo by Benjamin Child on Unsplash

The Lone Star Ag Credit board of directors recently elected Brent Neuhaus as chairman and Asa Langford as vice chairman of the rural lending co-op board.

Neuhaus was first elected to the board in 2017 and is a native of Waco. He is a director and corporate inventory manager at United Ag and Turf, which operates John Deere dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas. He is also president and manager of TGBTG Property LLC and JORE LLC and raises Angus cattle in McLennan County.

Langford was elected to the board in 2019 and resides in Lampasas where he was born and raised. He is a self-employed rancher whose operation includes a cow-calf herd, stocker cattle, small grains and hay. He, along with his brother, owns an order-buying company and is part-owner of a feedlot.

Lone Star Ag Credit’s 12-member board also includes Matt Carter of Fort Worth, David Conrad of Round Rock, Josh Drews of Marlin, Robert Eubanks Sr. of Teague, David Harris of Cleburne, Cody Hughes of Roscoe, Chad Lee of Fort Worth, Tina Murphy of Dekalb, Bert Pruett of Slidell and Stacey Schumacher of Era.

Lone Star Ag Credit provides financing for rural land, country homes, agribusinesses, livestock, agricultural equipment and operating expenses.

Headquartered in Fort Worth, Lone Star has credit offices in Abilene, Cleburne, Corsicana, Denton, Fort Worth, Georgetown, Hillsboro, Lampasas, Mount Pleasant, New Boston, Paris, Sherman, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Waco and Weatherford.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

