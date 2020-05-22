Lone Star Ag Credit providing donations to food banks, school lunch programs

Six school lunch programs and 10 food banks and pantries received donations this spring from Lone Star Ag Credit, a local rural financing cooperative.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created financial hardships and contributed to a growing hunger situation in both urban and rural areas. As a result, more and more Texans are turning to school lunch programs, food banks and community pantries to help feed their families,” said Joe Hayman, Lone Star Ag Credit chief executive officer.

“These frontline organizations are a lifeline in getting food to those who need it most. But they can’t do it alone. That’s why Lone Star Ag Credit is supporting food programs throughout our service territory,” Hayman said.

Lone Star Ag Credit donated funds to school lunch programs at six independent school districts – Gatesville, White Settlement, Dekalb, Stephenville, Weatherford and Abbott.

Other recipients included food banks, pantries or food drives managed by 10 local organizations: Operation Blessing of Johnson County, Cleburne; Delta Hope House, Cooper; Salvation Army, Corsicana; Our Daily Bread, Denton; Tarrant Area Food Bank, Fort Worth; Tarrant County Samaritan House, Fort Worth; Lampasas Senior Center, Lampasas; Grayson County Shelter, Sherman; Pantry and More, Stephenville; and Parker County Center of Hope, Weatherford.

Lone Star Ag Credit is a full-service cooperative lender that specializes in financing rural land and agricultural operations through its branch network, with locations in Abilene, Cleburne, Corsicana, Denton, Fort Worth, Georgetown, Hillsboro, Lampasas, New Boston, Paris, Sherman, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Waco and Weatherford. It is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System, the nation’s largest source of loans for agriculture, agribusiness, rural real estate and country homes.