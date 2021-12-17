Longtime area banker reflects on career and recent change

Veteran Fort Worth banker Brian Happel has joined Regions Bank to lead Regions’ commercial banking team here. Happel will also serve as Fort Worth market executive, working with other Regions officials to support community engagement through initiatives such as economic and community development, education and workforce readiness, and financial wellness. Happel’s experience includes credit and […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in View this article for Free