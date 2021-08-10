Longtime banker joins InterBank team, to be based in Fort Worth

InterBank has announced the hiring of J. Terry Smith as an Executive Vice President and as the bank’s DFW Regional President. In this key role, Smith will be responsible for leading the bank’s organic growth strategy in the DFW Metroplex.

“We are excited to welcome Terry to the InterBank leadership team,” said C.K. Lee, InterBank’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “DFW is the best place in the world to do business and Terry has the experience and the expertise to build on our strong foundation in this market and lead our expansion efforts here.”

Smith has served in executive leadership roles in community banks in both Dallas and Tarrant counties for the last 20 years. As Executive Vice-President and Chief Lending Officer of Southwest Bank in Fort Worth, he excelled in talent acquisition, asset growth and community leadership leading up to the sale of the bank in 2017.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join this group of like-minded bankers with a focus on asset growth, customer service and community involvement,” Smith said. “The future of North Texas is bright and InterBank will be a source of growth capital for the needs of our customers across the entire region.”

Smith is active an active member of the Texas Bankers Association and the Texas A&M Chancellor’s Council. He is a past board member of the Fort Worth Chamber, Downtown Fort Worth Inc. and the Dallas Summer Musicals. Smith will work at InterBank’s Camp Bowie banking center in Fort Worth. InterBank serves more than 40 communities in Texas and Oklahoma with assets of more than $3.5 billion.