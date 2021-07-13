L&W Supply acquires DAICO Supply Company

L&W Supply Corporation, a distributor of top-quality building materials and specialty products in the United States, announced July 12 it has acquired the assets of DAICO Supply, with locations Carrollton and Fort Worth.

By acquiring DAICO, L&W Supply will increase its team of experienced associates and strengthen its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. These additions bring the number of locations servicing the greater DFW market to five and the total number of L&W Supply locations in Texas to 16, the company said in a news release.

Founded in 1986, DAICO has grown to service residential and commercial markets with products including wallboard, steel framing, insulation and related products. Current DAICO associates will continue to work at the locations, ensuring customers receive seamless access to the products and expertise they need to run their businesses.

“We are excited to welcome the DAICO Supply associates to the L&W Supply family. Their commitment to customers over the past 35 years has made them a leader in the market,” said Charles Collins, vice president of L&W Supply’s Central Region. “This acquisition allows L&W Supply to enhance our service in DFW communities while building deeper relationships with contractors and builders in the area.”

L&W Supply, founded in 1971, is headquartered in Chicago and operates nearly 200 branches in 39 states. L&W Supply was acquired by ABC Supply in November 2016.