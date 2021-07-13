Tuesday, July 13, 2021
86.6 F
Fort Worth
Search
HomeBanking

L&W Supply acquires DAICO Supply Company

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
black click pen beside MacBook Pro on table
Photo by Volkan Olmez on Unsplash

L&W Supply Corporation, a distributor of top-quality building materials and specialty products in the United States, announced July 12 it has acquired the assets of DAICO Supply, with locations Carrollton and Fort Worth.

By acquiring DAICO, L&W Supply will increase its team of experienced associates and strengthen its presence in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. These additions bring the number of locations servicing the greater DFW market to five and the total number of L&W Supply locations in Texas to 16, the company said in a news release.

Founded in 1986, DAICO has grown to service residential and commercial markets with products including wallboard, steel framing, insulation and related products.  Current DAICO associates will continue to work at the locations, ensuring customers receive seamless access to the products and expertise they need to run their businesses.

“We are excited to welcome the DAICO Supply associates to the L&W Supply family. Their commitment to customers over the past 35 years has made them a leader in the market,” said Charles Collins, vice president of L&W Supply’s Central Region. “This acquisition allows L&W Supply to enhance our service in DFW communities while building deeper relationships with contractors and builders in the area.”

L&W Supply, founded in 1971, is headquartered in Chicago and operates nearly 200 branches in 39 states. L&W Supply was acquired by ABC Supply in November 2016.

Previous articleMarcus & Millichap brokers 1,321-unit self-storage sale
Next articleFort Worth-based transportation solutions company acquired by founders, private equity firm
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Related Articles

Our Digital Sponsors

Latest Articles

Load more

© Fort Worth Business Press
P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101

Not ready to subscribe?

Try a few articles on us.

Enter your email address and we will give you access to three articles a month, to give us a try. You also get an opportunity to receive our newsletter with stories of the day.

Get our email updates

Stay up-to-date with the issues, companies and people that matter most to business in the Fort Worth.

  • Restaurants
  • Technology
  • and more!

FWBP Morning Brief

FWBP 5@5

Weekend Newsletter

  • Banking & Finance
  • Culture
  • Real Estate