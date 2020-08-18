94.6 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, August 18, 2020
Banking Mahaney named to lead Dallas market for Comerica
By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
Amanda G. Mahaney, Comerica Bank Dallas Market President

Comerica Inc. announced Aug. 18 that Amanda G. Mahaney has been selected to lead its Dallas Market. Mahaney will continue managing the Dallas Middle Market loan groups as well as the Business Banking loan teams in Dallas and Florida.

As Market President, Mahaney also will oversee business and community development efforts across the Retail, Commercial Banking, Middle Market and Wealth Management lines of business in Dallas, reporting to Texas Market President Brian Foley. G. Mahaney, Comerica Bank Dallas Market President

“Amanda has been a top performer throughout her career at Comerica,” said Texas Market President Brian Foley. “The positive impact she has made on our business banking and middle market departments in North Texas, Arizona and Florida makes her well-positioned to successfully direct our Dallas Market operations.”

Mahaney joined Comerica in July 2000 as a Credit Analyst in Dallas. Since then, she has held a variety of roles with increasing responsibility, scope and focus on revenue growth within Business Banking. In February 2020, she was promoted to Senior Vice President, Department Manager Middle Market and Business Banking. Mahaney managed seven loan groups in North Texas, Arizona and Florida in this role.

In addition to leading and developing her Business Banking and Middle Market teams, Mahaney has directed the recruitment, development and retention of women in Comerica’s Dallas Market as the chair of the North Texas Women’s Forum for the past two years.

Mahaney is actively involved in the community professionally and personally. On behalf of the bank, she manages the Women’s Forum’s volunteer partnership with Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support and The Family Place. Mahaney also volunteers at the North Texas Food Bank and Austin Street Shelter as well as at her church, the First United Methodist Church Richardson, with her family.

Last August, the Dallas Regional Chamber selected Mahaney to participate in its Leadership Dallas Class of 2020, the region’s premier leadership development program. Mahaney completed the program this summer, joining an esteemed group of alumni who continue to impact the region through their demonstrated commitment to the community.

Mahaney graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Oklahoma State University. 

