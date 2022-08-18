Mark Wade named Bank of Texas CEO

Longtime banking executive Mark Wade has been named the next CEO of Bank of Texas, effective on Jan. 1.

Wade will succeed CEO Norm Bagwell, who has led the bank for more than 15 years and who will transition into a part-time role focused on client development and employee recruiting. Bagwell has had a long history in banking in Dallas.

Wade, a resident of Fort Worth, also has had a long history in banking in the Dallas-Worth area. He joined BOK Financial, the holding company of Bank of Texas, in 2001 as the Dallas corporate banking manager for the bank.

Since then, Wade was named president and chief operating officer for Bank of Texas in 2008. In 2020, he became executive director for BOK Financial’s commercial banking division, which is one of BOK Financial’s largest lines of business, focused largely on owner-managed businesses and nonprofit organizations with revenues between $5 million and $50 million.

“Mark’s industry knowledge and leadership experience make him a fantastic fit as the next CEO for Bank of Texas,” Bagwell said in a statement. “I have tremendous pride in the brand and track record of success we have built in Texas, and I have no doubt Mark will continue that momentum when he steps into the role.”

Among his accomplishments, Wade helped launch the company’s healthcare banking division in Texas and formed the commercial finance group, which has expanded nationally.

“Mark Wade is a champion for Bank of Texas. His commitment, tenacity and strategic approach will help ensure we continue our track record of growth in the Lone Star state,” Stacy Kymes, president and CEO of BOK Financial.

In his new role, Wade will focus on the company’s growth across Texas and Arkansas. He also will be responsible for commercial banking, commercial finance and equipment leasing.

“I am truly honored to have learned from Norm’s example and mentorship, and I am looking forward to following his example,” Wade said in a statement.

“It’s an exciting time to be in Texas, particularly as the company has reaffirmed its commitment to the state,” he stated. “I am excited about the future of our state and the role Bank of Texas will play in that growth.”

Wade is expected to split his time between Dallas and Fort Worth, according to a company spokesperson.

Bank of Texas operates 31 consumer branches in Texas, including six in Tarrant County and four in Fort Worth.

Wade, who earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas at Austin, supports a variety of nonprofit organizations, including Make-a-Wish Foundation of North Texas, American Cancer Society, Adult Literacy of Texas, United Way, Susan G. Komen of Dallas and Good Night Shelter of North Texas.

Bank of Texas is part of BOKF, NA, which operates regional banking divisions across eight states. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Financial Corporation has $96 billion in assets under management.