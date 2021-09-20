Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Independent Bank Group promotes Langdale

FWBP Staff
🕐 2 min read

McKinney-based Independent Bank Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBTX), the parent company of Independent Financial, on Sept. 20 announced the promotion of Paul B. Langdale to Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy effective Oct. 1.

In his expanded role, Langdale will be responsible for overseeing enterprise-wide strategic planning, identification and evaluation of prospective mergers and acquisitions, strategic partnerships/investments, and investor relations. As a member of the company’s senior leadership,  Langdale will report to Independent Bank Group’s Chairman and CEO David R. Brooks. Langdale joined the company in 2018, and has since held increasingly senior positions in finance, investor relations and corporate development.

Brooks said, “Paul has done a tremendous job building out our Corporate Development function while also working closely with me and the Board of Directors on strategy. This expanded role will allow Paul to have broader input in the future direction of the company as we continue our disciplined pursuit of growth and ensure the company is well-positioned to both meet the challenges and seize the opportunities of a rapidly-evolving industry landscape. We are fortunate to have Paul on our team.”

“I am excited to take on an expanded role with such an incredible organization,” said Mr. Langdale. “Independent Bank Group has built a solid foundation across four of our country’s strongest markets. Looking ahead, I am thrilled to work with David and the team as we continue our focus on creating value for our customers, communities and shareholders.”

Langdale began his banking career in Dallas in 2010. He served as Vice President of Strategic Services for PlainsCapital Corporation until mid-2013, when he left to pursue an MBA at the University of Texas at Austin. While in Austin, he was active in the private equity and venture capital industry, serving as a Venture Fellow and working with financial technology startups at the Austin Technology Incubator and elsewhere. From 2015 to 2018, he worked in private equity in various capacities before joining Independent Bank Group. Langdale is a fifth-generation native Texan and holds a B.A. in English and an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of Texas at Austin.

