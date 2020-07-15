Mike Herman named Whitley Penn COO

Mike Herman courtesy

Whitley Penn has announced that Mike Herman has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer. Herman has 30 years of operational management, strategic and financial leadership experience with a diverse background in accounting, finance, treasury, compliance, information technology security, risk management, human resources and commercial transactions.

Prior to joining, Herman served as Finance Director for TOTAL’s TEP Barnett USA subsidiary and in chief financial officer roles for Newark E&P Operating and First American Payment Systems. He also previously served as Chief Compliance Officer for JP Morgan’s Commerce Solutions Division and has held key roles with Jacobs Engineering Group, AMR/American Airlines and Arthur Andersen.

“We are excited to have Mike join the leadership of the firm as our Chief Operating Officer. His wealth of experience with operational management will be a great asset to the firm and our future growth,” said Larry Autrey, Managing Partner for Whitley Penn.

Herman earned both his BBA and MBA from Texas Christian University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and has served as an adjunct professor in the College of Business Administration at the University of Texas at Arlington. He is a member of the American Institute of Certificated Public Accountants, Financial Executives International and the Council of Petroleum Accountants Societies.

– FWBP Staff