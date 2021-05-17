Military-focused mortgage services group opens in DFW

AAFMAA Mortgage Services LLC (AMS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the American Armed Forces Mutual Aid Association (AAFMAA), the longest-standing not-for-profit member-owned association dedicated to serving the military community, is announcing the opening of a new branch location in Addison. The new branch is located at 15851 Dallas Parkway, Suite 350, Addison, 75001.

AMS currently offers servicemembers and Veterans low-rate and low-cost mortgages to build, buy, or refinance a home in 28 states. AMS is now licensed in Texas and, with the opening of the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area branch located in Addison, AMS is making products and services available to all qualified military residents and opening the door for expansion within the state through new branch locations and local team growth.

“We look forward to helping Texas servicemembers and Veterans on their journey to home ownership or other mortgage financing needs,” said Phill Cobb, AMS Branch Manager of the Addison office. “We pride ourselves on our dedication to ensuring servicemembers, Veterans, and their families living in any community we serve have a clear understanding of the mortgage process. We look forward to establishing a deep-rooted relationship within the local community directly and the State of Texas in general to help make servicemembers, Veterans, and families feel at home.”