79 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Banking Mutual of Omaha replaces Indian chief logo with African lion
Banking

Mutual of Omaha replaces Indian chief logo with African lion

By AP News
Mutual of Omaha logo 2020 courtesy

Other News

Energy

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

AP News -
The Associated Press Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell 33 cents to $41.12 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for...
Read more
News

Stocks pull further below record highs as infections spread

AP News -
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks pulled back on...
Read more
Banking

Mutual of Omaha replaces Indian chief logo with African lion

AP News -
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mutual of Omaha on Thursday unveiled a new corporate logo depicting an African lion, replacing the Indian chief...
Read more
Business

As virus cases rise, Southwest sees slower travel recovery

AP News -
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines Writer DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines cautioned Thursday that the tenuous recovery in air...
Read more
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mutual of Omaha on Thursday unveiled a new corporate logo depicting an African lion, replacing the Indian chief head that had been the symbol of the insurance and financial services company for 70 years.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced in July its plans for a change as corporations and sports teams around the country face increasing pressure to dump nicknames and depictions that reference American Indians amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.
The company said in a news release Thursday that its new logo not only projects protection and strength but also delivers a strong brand connection to the company that might be as well known by for its longtime sponsorship of the wildlife television program “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom.”

“We chose the symbol of a lion not only as a nod to our Wild Kingdom heritage, but to represent the strong company we’ve always been,” said Keith Clark, the company’s senior vice president of marketing.

The new logo now appears on the company’s website. Officials said that over the next year, it will replace the old logo on the company’s printed materials, signs and on the face of its headquarters building in Omaha.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleAs virus cases rise, Southwest sees slower travel recovery
Next articleStocks pull further below record highs as infections spread

Latest News

Banking

Senior manager at JTaylor named an outstanding young CPA

FWBP Staff -
The American Institute of CPAs Standing Ovation Recognition Program has selected Arielle Schmeck, CPA/ABV, a Senior Manager in the Consulting Services division...
Read more
Banking

PlainsCapital Bank names president at downtown branch

FWBP Staff -
PlainsCapital Bank recently announced that Keeton Moore has been promoted to president of...
Read more
Banking

Nonprofit lender to offer loans and financial coaching to low-income Texas families

FWBP Staff -
The coronavirus pandemic has put more than 3 million Texans out of work. They, along with the nearly 1.4 million> Texas  households...
Read more
Banking

District Barbershop is grand prize winner in Rangers and Comerica contest

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Rangers and Comerica Bank have named Fort Worth’s District Barbershop as the Grand Prize winner of the Rally Back with...
Read more
Banking

Federal Reserve expands Main Street program to smaller firms

AP News -
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics WriterWASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve will reduce the minimum loan level in its small business lending...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101