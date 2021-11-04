Navy Federal Credit Union opens new Mansfield branch as it expands footprint

Navy Federal Credit Union has opened its 348th worldwide branch and 11th in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Mansfield.

The new Navy Federal is located at 400 N State NWY 287, Mansfield 76063. Nearby stores include Belk, Academy Sports + Outdoors, and T.J. Maxx.

The branch has a 10-member team consisting of two military veterans and three military spouses. For member convenience, the Mansfield branch will offer instant issue debit cards, notary services, mortgage counseling, lending services, and allow members access to a 24-hour ATM. In honor of the new branch location, Navy Federal donated $2,500 to Spirit of A Hero, a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide financial, moral, and community support to veterans of the United States armed forces.

Nearly 25,000 veterans are within a 30-minute drive of the new location.

Navy Federal Credit Union has been expanding its footprint—especially in North Texas. Navy Federal has opened new branches in Mesquite and Burleson already this year, and more locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are tentatively scheduled to open in 2021 and 2022.

Navy Federal’s growth is part of its nationwide strategy to expand to places where servicemembers, veterans, and their families are asking for in-person services. North Texas certainly fits the bill. In fact, Fort Worth appeared on Navy Federal’s 2020 Best Cities After Service list due to the area’s military community and wide range of employment and educational opportunities. Navy Federal now has 11 branches and 269,118 members in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington Metro Area, which is home to over 340,000 veterans.