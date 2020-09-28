NBC Oklahoma names new vice chairman with Fort Worth roots

NBC Oklahoma has named a new vice chairman, Gabe Gilliam. Gilliam has served on the Holding Company Board for NBC Oklahoma for three years where he provided his leadership in strengthening communities through service and investment. He is moving to Oklahoma from San Diego, where he served as community impact manager for Cisco. In that role, he helped drive employee engagement and worked closely with the Cisco Foundation on philanthropic investment and community partnerships. He also has been a teaching pastor for the Saratoga Federated Church in Saratoga, CA, and Fellowship Bible Church in Dallas, and served in other ministerial roles through the years.



He is looking forward to applying his leadership and community engagement experience full time for NBC.

“My entire family is excited about our move to Oklahoma,” says Gilliam. “I didn’t accept this position only thinking about my role at the bank. I considered how I can help the bank make an impact on the entire state. I’m looking forward to getting to know the customers and communities we serve across Oklahoma.”



Gilliam is the son-in-law of NBC Oklahoma Chairman Ken Fergeson, and this move emphasizes Fergeson’s desire to keep NBC in the family and continue its tradition as a family-owned, community-focused bank. Gilliam will learn about all aspects of NBC and its customers and ultimately transition to the role of chairman.



“It has been important to my wife and me that the bank continue to be family-owned, so we are looking forward to starting this new chapter with our son-in-law,” says Fergeson. “Community banks serve as hubs for creating possibilities through relationship-based investment: They help turn ideas into businesses, houses into homes and dreams into realities. Our family cares intensely about the people and our communities in Oklahoma, and intrinsically, the bank does also.”



Gilliam and his wife Casey Gilliam, the daughter of Ken and Mary Ann Fergeson, and their three children between the ages of 5 and 9 will live in Oklahoma City.

Gilliam has a doctorate in ministry from the Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, CA; a master’s degree in divinity from the Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in South Hamilton, MA; and a bachelor’s degree in biblical studies from Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee. He is a native of Fort Worth, having graduated from R.L. Paschal High School.



NBC Oklahoma is a $725 million state bank with seven locations in Oklahoma City, Altus, Kingfisher and Enid. It is an Oklahoma-owned bank, started in 1931. Member FDIC. www.nbc.bank

