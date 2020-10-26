Texas Trust Credit Union names Ginia Chapline COO

Ginia Chapline has been promoted from Senior Vice President of Talent to Chief Operating Officer at the $1.5 billion Texas Trust Credit Union following the retirement of Pamela Stephens.



Chapline joined Texas Trust in 2008.

In the 12 years Chapline has been at Texas Trust she has helped lead the credit union through three acquisitions, which have grown the credit union to one of the largest in North Texas. Texas Trust has more than 300 employees spread across 20 locations in seven counties, Texas Trust said in a news release.



The Cornerstone Credit Union League, which serves credit unions in Texas, Arkansas, and Oklahoma, named Chapline HR Professional of the Year in 2016. She serves on the board of the Fort Worth Chapter of Credit Unions, is a committee member of the Children’s Miracle Network, and is an active volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House.



“Ginia Chapline has been the driver behind everything we’ve done to make Texas Trust a better place to work,” said Jim Minge, CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. “Her remarkable talent and ability to connect with people have been instrumental in our improved productivity and effective operations.”

As COO, Chapline will lead card solutions, fraud, security and facilities, and human resources and Talent, as well as work closely with Texas Trust’s Board of Directors.



Texas Trust Credit Union was founded in 1936. Today, the full-service credit union serves more than 120,000 members. With assets of more than $1.5 billion, Texas Trust is the 6th largest credit union in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas.

