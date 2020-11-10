70.7 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
PlainsCapital Bank name president at downtown branch
Banking

By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Keeton Moore

PlainsCapital Bank recently announced that Keeton Moore has been promoted to president of its downtown Fort Worth branch at 801 Houston St.

“Keeton’s promotion to president is well-deserved,” said Fort Worth Region Chairman Mark Warren. “His innovative thinking and passion for serving the individuals and businesses of Fort Worth have been clear since he joined PlainsCapital almost two decades ago.
His leadership will allow PlainsCapital to continue pursuing our statewide banking initiatives while growing our footprint in the Fort Worth market.”

Moore joined PlainsCapital in 2003 shortly after graduating from the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He also received his MBA from UTA in 2006 with a concentration in finance and real estate.

“My time with PlainsCapital has been filled with personal and professional growth opportunities,” said Moore. “As I take on my new role as president, I look forward to leading our downtown Fort Worth office and providing banking solutions that meet our clients’ evolving needs.” 

Moore’s new leadership role is among several recent promotions at PlainsCapital’s downtown Fort Worth location, including Brad Quirk to vice president and Cory Way to assistant vice president.
Quirk and Way have both been with the bank for approximately seven years. Quirk is a graduate of University of Oklahoma and Way is a graduate of University of Texas at Arlington.





