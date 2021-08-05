Newsmakers: Elevate CIO receives national award

BANKING/FINANCE

The North Texas Community Foundation announces the appointment of Christopher White, CPA, MPA, as Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Stan Ninemire, who served in the role since 2016. Ninemire will continue to consult with NTCF on investment management and non-cash asset transactions.

As North Texas Community Foundation’s CFO, White will oversee the finance, accounting, information technology and human resources functions. Working closely with the board of directors, he will be responsible for reporting program and financial activities and safeguarding the assets of the Foundation.

White comes to the Community Foundation from Sproles Woodard, where he has served since 2011, most recently as an audit manager.

Elevate Credit Inc. Chief Information Officer Joan Kuehl was named an inaugural National CIO of the Year ORBIE Award winner by the InspireCIO Leadership Network. Receiving the Corporate ORBIE for organizations with up to $1 billion in annual revenue, Kuehl was recognized for her demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.

CONSTRUCTION

KDC, a Dallas-based developer and acquirer of award-winning mixed-use projects and corporate build-to-suit campus projects for major companies, has hired Eric Hage as Executive Vice President/Development. Hage will serve as a member of KDC’s executive team and report directly to CEO Steve Van Amburgh and President Toby Grove.

EDUCATION

Fort Worth’s Leadership Academy Network (LAN) has announced that Kate Naughton was named director of data analytics and reporting. Established in 2019, the LAN is an innovative partnership between Texas Wesleyan University and Fort Worth ISD to sustain academic success at five previously underperforming elementary and middle schools.

HEALTH CARE

Eric Hubli, M.D., FACS, FAAP, is officially the first person to hold the title Surgeon-in-Chief at Cook Children’s Health Care System. In his new role, Hubli will act as the presiding administrative leader over all surgery and procedure-related matters, Cook Children’s said in an announcement.

Hubli leads the Pediatric Plastic Surgery program, specializing in craniofacial and cleft surgery at the health care system. Since joining Cook Children’s in 2008, he has also served in administrative roles facilitating innovation and process improvement initiatives.

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed Ron Enriquez, John Mills, D.O., and Katherine Yoder to the Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council for terms set to expire at the pleasure of the governor. The Texas Opioid Abatement Fund Council develops the approved Texas list of abatement strategies based on but not limited to the existing national list of opioid abatement strategies for implementing the Texas Abatement Fund.

Mills of Port Bolivar is an Associate Professor with the University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth. He is a member of American Osteopathic College of Occupational Medicine, United States Army Society of Flight Surgeons, Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association, and American College of Correctional Physicians. Mills earned his bachelor’s degree in Medical Technology from Michigan State University, his master’s degree in Anatomy from Michigan State University, and his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Michigan State University.

INSURANCE

Kelly Fristoe, a Wichita Falls-based insurance agent, was appointed president-elect of the National Association of Health Underwriters’ Board of Trustees at its 91st Annual Convention. Fristoe has worked in the insurance industry for 30 years, most recently as a partner and founding member of Wichita Falls-based Financial Partners.

Mark E. Williams of National Farm Life Insurance Company (NFLIC) has been elevated to chair of the Texas Association of Life and Health Insurers (TALHI)’s 2021-2022 board. Williams assumes his new role after serving as vice chair of the organization for 2020-2021. Founded in 1946 in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards, NFLIC offer products through more than 1,300 independent agents.

LAW

Cantey Hanger LLP Partner Mary H. Barkley has earned Board Certification in Civil Appellate Law from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. She is chair of the firm’s Appellate section and is active in the Eminent Domain/Property Rights and Commercial Litigation practice areas. Barkley is a 2002 graduate of Tulane University and 2005 graduate of St. Mary’s University School of Law. She has been practicing with Cantey Hanger LLP since 2007.

NONPROFIT

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has announced the appointment of Carter Stewart, managing director of the venture philanthropy Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation, to the role of Executive Vice President for Programs at the Mellon Foundation. The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation is the nation’s largest supporter of the arts and humanities.

REAL ESTATE

Graham Hart Home Builder has added David Vanderslice as president of the Fort Worth-based home builder.

Vanderslice will join the Graham Hart team with more than 41 years of experience in the home building industry.

Vanderslice has been with two major builders in Dallas Fort Worth. He was Area President for K. Hovnanian Homes for 22 years and prior to that he was Vice President of Construction for Centennial Homes. Vanderslice joins Graham Hart in August 2021.

Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation (MMCC), a provider of commercial real estate capital markets financing solutions, announced July 26 the hiring of Justin Shuart who will serve as senior director in the firm’s Dallas Uptown office.