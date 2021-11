ARCHITECTURE Quorum Architects has added Dayoung “Day” Son to its architectural design staff. Day joins the multi-family housing design team as Architectural Intern. Dayoung Son_ After earning her Bachelor of Environmental Design in 2015 from Texas A&M, Day returned to her hometown of Laredo to work as Architectural Intern before moving to Fort Worth in […]

