One Texas company among IPOs for week of Aug. 17
One Texas company among IPOs for week of Aug. 17

By AP News
Government

Prosecutors: Texas man stole $1.6M in COVID-19 relief money

AP News
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Houston man bilked the government out of $1.6 million in COVID-19 business relief funding and...
Government

US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate

AP News
By KEN MORITSUGU and MATTHEW LEE Associated PressWASHINGTON (AP) — The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating...
Government

Facing budget shortfalls, nearly 100 Texas mayors plead with Congress for coronavirus relief funding

Texas Tribune
                    By Reese Oxner and Juan Pablo Garnham                     July 21, 2020
Government

Texas passes 4,000 deaths, but Houston sees rates steady

AP News
By PAUL J. WEBER Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas surpassed 4,000 deaths in the coronavirus pandemic Monday but officials in Houston,...
AP News
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week
NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.
Week of Aug. 17
Flux Power Holdings – Vista, Calif., 1.7 million shares, priced at $8.60, managed by Roth Capital/National Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FLUX. Business: Manufactures and sells lithium-ion batteries and storage solutions.
Harmony Biosciences Holdings – Plymouth Meeting, Pa., 4.7 million shares, priced $20-$23, managed by Goldman Sachs/Jefferies. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HRMY. Business: Commercial stage biotech developing therapies for narcolepsy and other CNS disorders.
Hitek Global – Xiamen, China, 4 million shares, priced at $5, managed by Newbridge Securities/WestPark Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol HKIT. Business: Provides IT consulting and solutions services in China.
Inhibrx – La Jolla, Calif., 6 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by Jefferies/Evercore ISI. Proposed Nasdaq symbol INBX. Business: Phase 1 biotech using protein engineering to develop targeting therapies for cancer and rare diseases.
Kiromic BioPharma – Houston, 1.9 million shares, priced $12-$14, managed by ThinkEquity. Proposed NYSE American symbol KRBP. Business: Preclinical biotech developing immunotherapies for blood cancers and solid tumors.
Nano-X Imaging – Neve Ilan, Israel, 5.9 million shares, priced $16-$18, managed by Cantor Fitzgerald/Oppenheimer & Co. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NNOX. Business: Developing affordable medical imaging systems.
NavSight Holdings – Reston, Va., 20 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Credit Suisse. Proposed NYSE symbol NSH.U. Business: Blank check company targeting a business that supports national security, intelligence and defense missions.
Northern Genesis Acquisition – Kansas City, Mo., 30 million shares, priced at $10, managed by Raymond James/EarlyBirdCapital. Proposed NYSES symbol NGA.U. Business: Blank check company targeting an environmentally sustainable business.
PainReform – Herzliya, Israel, 2.6 million shares, priced $-$10, managed by Maxim Group LLC/Joseph Gunnar. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PRFX. Business: Phase 2 Israeli biotech developing therapies for post-operative pain relief.
PaxMedica – Woodcliff Lake, N.J., 2.5 million shares, priced $5.50-$6.50, managed by The Benchmark Company/Brookline Capital Markets. Proposed Nasdaq symbol PXMD. Business: Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for neurodevelopmental disorders.
Petra Acquisition – New York, 12.5 million shares, priced at $10, managed by LifeSci Capital/Ladenburg Thalmann.
Presidio Property Trust – San Deigo, 2 million shares, priced at $5, managed by Kingswood Capital Markets/Colliers Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SQFT. Business: Diversified REIT repositioning its portfolio to focus on office and industrial properties.

Business

Taller cubicles, one-way aisles: Office workers must adjust

AP News
By MAE ANDERSON AP Business WriterNEW YORK (AP) — Bergmeyer, a design firm in Boston, has erected higher cubicles, told employees to...
Business

Stocks barely budge on Wall Street; S&P 500 just shy of high

AP News
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE AP Business Writers NEW YORK (AP) — Stock indexes barely budged on...
Business

US retail sales regain pre-virus level but slowdown likely

AP News
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Business Writers WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their retail purchases by 1.2%...
Aviation

American considering cutting flights to many smaller cities

AP News
By DAVID KOENIG AP Airlines WriterDALLAS (AP) — American Airlines is planning to drop flights to up to 30 smaller U.S. cities...
Business

Love, partners looking to establish micro-hotel along river near Gemelle

Robert Francis
Fort Worth keeps finding ways to get in touch with the river that runs through it and now a local restauranteur wants...
