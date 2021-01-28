30.7 F
Origin Bancorp: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RUSTON, La. (AP) _ Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $17.6 million.

The Ruston, Louisiana-based bank said it had earnings of 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $74.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $67.2 million, which also beat Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $36.4 million, or $1.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $256.2 million.

Origin Bancorp shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29, a decrease of 18% in the last 12 months.

