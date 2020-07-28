Origin Bank commits $700,000 to local charitable organizations, educational institutions

Origin Bank announced July 28 that it has donated $700,000 to be distributed to a variety of charitable organizations and educational institutions in its markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

The donations will be made from fees earned by Origin for its role in originating loans through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, the bank said in a news release.



“This series of donations across our three-state market will help extend the spirit of the PPP program to local entities that are playing a crucial role in our communities during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp Inc.

“Origin is honored to partner with the historically Black colleges and universities within our markets to establish endowed scholarships that will help ensure long-term financial support for students,” he said.



Mills said the bank helped deliver more than $563 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds to 3,000-plus businesses, safeguarding the jobs of approximately 60,000 employees of Origin Bank customers.

“Now we’re taking that effort even further into the communities we serve,” Mills said.



Individual donations will range from $2,000 to $40,000, and some of the organizations that will receive support include: Boys and Girls Clubs; local food banks; United Way organizations; Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana; Jackson State University in Jackson, Mississippi; Texas Southern in Houston; Paul Quinn College in Dallas; and Louisiana Tech University’s Department of Inclusive Initiatives and Student Success in Ruston, Louisiana.

“These organizations, institutions and programs play key roles in our communities, providing a safe haven for children, food for the needy, and helping to advance social programs and initiatives that become particularly important in times of crisis. We’re pleased to recognize these groups and to support their missions,” said Lance Hall, president and CEO of Origin Bank.

“We recognize that we are all in this together and Origin will continue to stand with our customers and communities as we battle this pandemic,” Hall said,

The Paycheck Protection Program was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) and designed to provide small businesses with funds to help meet payroll and employee benefit costs.

Origin Bank is headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the financial holding company, Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK).

