Origin Bank names Ascoy as treasury management officer

Origin Bank hires Susan Ascoy as treasury management officer

Origin Bank has announced that Susan Ascoy has joined the company’s North Texas team as a vice president, treasury management officer.



Ascoy has nearly 14 years of banking experience specializing in treasury management and business development for commercial, wealth management, and international banking, Origin said in the announcement.



Susan Ascoy

In her position at Origin, she will develop and execute strategic engagement plans with clients to undertake a deep-dive analysis of their treasury needs and develop best-in-class business solutions.



“We are excited to have Susan join the Origin Bank team,” said Paula Morris, senior treasury management officer. “Susan has extensive knowledge and experience in assisting business owners with their profit strategies and identifying ways to streamline their current financial processes. I look forward to seeing how she will develop meaningful financial relationships for our company.”



Ascoy has a bachelor of business administration from the University of North Texas, where she was a member of Phi Kappa Phi. Along with a Financial Markets Certificate from Yale University, Ascoy also hold Investment Certificates from the Catholic University of Peru, Finance Certificates from UCIC Corporate University of Peru, is currently pursuing a Finance Certificate from Cornell University, and is enrolled at Texas A&M to earn her MBA beginning in August.

She is a member of the Dallas and Peru CFA Associations, as well as the Dallas and National Associations for Financial Professionals.

Ascoy will maintain an office at the bank’s Hall Park Financial Center located at 3201 Dallas Parkway in Frisco.

www.origin.bank

– FWBP Staff