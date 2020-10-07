Origin Bank relocates 7th Street location

82.1 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, October 7, 2020
By FWBP Staff
FWBP Staff
Origin Bank has announced the relocation of its 7th Street banking center to a new building, located at 3200 West 7th Street. Less than 1,000 feet from its previous location, the new banking center offers business and personal banking customers easy access to the services they need, the bank said in an announcement.

“We are excited to share our new 7th Street location with our loyal Fort Worth customers,” said Warrie Birdwell, North Texas President of Origin Bank. “Since opening in Fort Worth over 10 years ago, we have developed strong relationships with the local community.  This new banking center is a celebration of our ongoing commitment to serve their needs.”

Origin Bank entered the Fort Worth market in August 2009 with its original 7th Street location.  The new banking center houses an experienced, knowledgeable Retail team, and offers banking services in Spanish courtesy of bilingual banker, Rocio Moreno.  The 7th Street team is led by Celeste Vereen, Banking Center Manager, and includes Brooke Frasier, Parker Platt and Rocio Moreno.

“Origin’s 7th Street location has been a significant part of the local area for over a decade,” said Justin Holt, Tarrant County Market Leader. “This new banking center is centrally located, allowing us to continue our mission to serve our customers and community in meaningful ways.”

www.Origin.Bank

