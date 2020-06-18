Origin Bank’s president promoted to CEO

Origin Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Origin Bancorp Inc. (OBNK), has announced that it has promoted President Lance Hall to the role of bank CEO.

Hall has served the organization for over 20 years in various roles including Louisiana State President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Operating Officer, managing the bank’s operations, technology, strategic planning and brand teams.

“Lance has done a tremendous job as President of Origin Bank and is very deserving of his expanded role as president and chief executive officer,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp Inc. “His commitment to our culture and his deep passion for our employees, customers and communities positions our company for long-term success.”

Lance Hill

In his expanded role as bank CEO, Hall will manage the day-to-day operations and growth strategy of the bank, and support the commercial, private and retail teams across the bank’s markets in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.

“I am honored to continue to work side-by-side with Drake and all of our team members in building a company that is transformative in the way we combine relationships and technology to benefit our clients and communities,” Hall said. “Origin’s long history of success is directly attributable to our employees, leadership and unwavering focus on the clients and communities we serve. I look forward to continuing those traditions while also driving innovation across our full range of services.”

Hall has a Bachelor of Business Administration in managerial finance from the University of Mississippi and is a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. He is the past chairman of the Ruston-Lincoln Community Foundation, and a past two-term director for the North Louisiana Economic Partnership. He is married to Katie Cochran Hall, and together they have four children. He maintains an office at the bank’s Ruston Financial Center at 1511 Trenton Street in Ruston, Louisiana.