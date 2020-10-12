Pinnacle Bank provides schools with remote-learning financial literacy program

Local school students are getting a free education in how to manage their money, thanks to Pinnacle Bank and Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program.



The online, remote-friendly curriculum is available free to 80 schools in Adams, Antelope, Arthur, Chase, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Custer, Dawson, Dickinson, Dodge, Douglas, Dundy, Gage, Garden, Goshen, Gosper, Hall, Hamilton, Hayes, Hitchcock, Holt, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Keith, Knox, Lancaster, Laramie, Madison, Merrick, Park, Parker, Perkins, Platte, Polk, Red Willow, Saline, Sapry, Tarrant, and Washakie Counties completely free.



“Banzai is a web-based financial literacy program. Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai, said in a news release.



“But because Pinnacle Bank is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Pinnacle Bank realizes that and they’re doing something about it,” Vandagriff said.

Banzai is an interactive, online program supplemented by printed workbooks and aligns with Nebraska, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas and Montana state curriculum requirements for personal finance education.



The course work can be completed on any internet enabled computer or mobile device, and teachers are able to monitor student progress remotely. It has become the largest program of its kind, servicing more than 60,000 teachers nationwide.

Pinnacle Bank has offered time, money, industry experience, and a variety of bank resources to help local schools teach personal finance in the classroom, the bank said in a news release. Students using the program are exposed to real-life scenarios where they learn to pay bills and balance a budget – but it’s not always easy.

Students must learn to manage unexpected expenses such as parking tickets, interest charges and overdraft fees.

The educational program also introduces students to auto loans, bank statements, entertainment costs, savings and more.

Teachers interested in using the Banzai program can visit

https://pinnbank.teachbanzai.com

or call (888) 822-6924