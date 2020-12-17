Michael B. Hohlt joins Private Bank at PlainsCapital

PlainsCapital has added Michael B. Hohlt to its Private Bank as portfolio manager at 3707 Camp Bowie Blvd. Hohlt manages client assets and portfolios, develops investment programs, and fosters relationships with the Private Bank’s customers.

“We’re proud to welcome Michael to PlainsCapital,” said Rich Wyatt, executive vice president, chief investment officer, and chief operating officer of The Private Bank.

“Michael’s far-reaching experience providing wealth management services to clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and across Texas make him a great fit for The Private Bank at PlainsCapital.”

Hohlt joined PlainsCapital from Guaranty Bank & Trust where he managed $275 million in client assets throughout Texas for the firm’s wealth management division. He has more than 18 years of experience offering trust and investment services in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Hohlt received his BBA in finance from Texas A&M University, College Station. He is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Dallas-Fort Worth. He has previously served as treasurer of Executive Toastmasters of Dallas.