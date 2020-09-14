PNC Bank adds new Waterside location

PNC Bank courtesy

PNC Bank opened its second location in Fort Worth in mid-August located at Waterside. ( 3701 Vision Dr, Suite 101, 76109).



This is PNC’s sixth retail banking location in the DFW area, which the bank calls a Solution Center.The bank says it designed this Solution Center model – even down to the furniture – to provide the best possible customer experience. This location features a self-service banking kiosk, state-of-the-art technology and gathering spaces that simulate a kitchen table conversation.

PNC Bank courtesy

The new Waterside location features artwork by local photographer, Carter Rose, throughout the space.