85.1 F
Fort Worth
Monday, September 14, 2020
Banking PNC Bank adds new Waterside location
Banking

PNC Bank adds new Waterside location

By FWBP Staff
courtesy photo

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/
PNC Bank courtesy

PNC Bank opened its second location in Fort Worth in mid-August located at Waterside. ( 3701 Vision Dr, Suite 101, 76109).


This is PNC’s sixth retail banking location in the DFW area, which the bank calls  a Solution Center.The bank says it  designed this Solution Center model – even down to the furniture – to provide the best possible customer experience. This location features a self-service banking kiosk, state-of-the-art technology and gathering spaces that simulate a kitchen table conversation.

PNC Bank courtesy

The new Waterside location features artwork by local photographer, Carter Rose, throughout the space.

