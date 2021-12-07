PNC extends, expands lease at The Crescent

Crescent Real Estate LLC extended and expanded lease space for PNC Bank at The Crescent. PNC Bank extended terms on existing leases of 16,900 square feet while expanding space in The Crescent to a total of 55,519 square feet. PNC Bank initially leased space in The Crescent in June of 2017.

“The Crescent provided a critical home base for PNC when we first entered North Texas and as we’ve continued to grow our presence in the region,” said Brendan McGuire, PNC Bank Regional President of North Texas. “The Crescent boasts a convenient location, top-tier amenities, and has a legacy for being a business epicenter in North Texas. We are excited to continue to grow our brand from this prestigious location.”

PNC Bank is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States. The company has provided financial expertise and services for more than 160 years.

Billy Gannon and Howard Watkins of Transwestern represented PNC Bank. Tony Click and Jordyn Allen of Crescent represented The Crescent.

“We welcomed PNC Bank to The Crescent in 2017, knowing they would be successful in the Dallas market. We are pleased that we can help PNC grow its footprint at The Crescent,” said Click, Vice President of Leasing for Crescent.

“Since we offer a premier asset surrounded by desired amenities in pedestrian-friendly Uptown Dallas, The Crescent has been able to attract and retain a high percentage of customers from financial, legal, and professional services,” Click said.