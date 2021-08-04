Pope, Trahan join Origin Bank in North Texas

Origin Bank has announced that Tyler Pope and Ben Trahan have joined the company’s North Texas commercial banking team.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Tyler Pope and Ben Trahan to Origin Bank,” said North Texas President Warrie Birdwell. “Their knowledge of commercial banking products and commitment to growing relationships make them tremendous assets to our Dallas area clients.”

Tyler Pope joins Origin as a senior vice president/commercial banking relationship manager. With more than 19 years of experience in the financial services industry, he specializes in advising mid-sized businesses in transactions including commercial real estate acquisition and construction, equipment finance, business acquisition and partner buyouts.

Pope holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from University of North Texas. His volunteer focus includes Catholic Charities Dallas and Habitat for Humanity. He previously served on the board of directors for numerous organizations including Women’s Business Council Southwest and Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce.

Ben Trahan joins Origin as a vice president/commercial banker. He has over 24 years of private wealth and commercial banking experience specializing in asset-based lending, investor- and owner-occupied commercial real estate, and professional and executive financing. In his new role, he will develop banking relationships with business owners as well as professionals and executives in the Dallas area.

Trahan holds a Master of Science, Management degree from Texas A&M – Commerce; Bachelor of Science, Business Management and Associate of Arts, Applied Business degrees from Tulane University; and is a graduate of Louisiana State University’s Graduate School of Banking. He is a member of Tulane University and Louisiana State University Alumni Associations and serves as a volunteer deputy registrar for Collin County and on the Banking and Financial Services Advisory Committee for Collin College. Trahan is also the chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Place 1 for the City of Allen.

Both Pope and Trahan will maintain offices in North Dallas and serve commercial banking clients throughout the bank’s North Texas region.