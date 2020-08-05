89.7 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
Banking

Q2 Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
Bank

Other News

Banking

Liz Weston: How to ask your bank or lender for help

AP News -
By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet undefined Many banks, credit card issuers and other lenders...
Read more
Banking

Wichita Falls bank acquires bank with North Texas locations

FWBP Staff -
First National Bank of Wichita Falls and First State Bank of Chico jointly announced the completion of First National Bank’s acquisition of...
Read more
Banking

Wells Fargo takes 1Q earnings, revenue hit from virus

FWBP Staff -
NEW YORK (AP) — Wells Fargo's profits plunged nearly 90% in the first quarter as the bank had to set aside billion...
Read more
Banking

JPMorgan 1Q profit drops 70% as it readies for loan defaults

FWBP Staff -
By KEN SWEET AP Business WriterNEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday that its first-quarter profit plunged nearly 70%, as the...
Read more
AP News
AP Newshttps://apnews.com/


AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39 million in its second quarter.
The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.


The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.
The provider of online banking software posted revenue of $97.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.8 million.


For the current quarter ending in October, Q2 Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $101.1 million to $103.1 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $394.2 million to $398.2 million.
Q2 Holdings shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $99.47, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTWO

Previous articleRattler Midstream: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
Next articleFiesta Restaurant Group: 2Q Earnings Snapshot
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Banking

Weaver Expands San Diego, California Office

FWBP Staff -
  Weaver, a top-35 national CPA and advisory firm based in Houston, has announced expansion of its San Diego...
Read more
Banking

RI issues tax refunds signed by Walt Disney, Mickey Mouse

AP News -
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island mistakenly sent more than 175 tax refund checks signed by Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, rather...
Read more
Banking

Hilltop Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

AP News -
DALLAS (AP) _ Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $128.5 million.The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings...
Read more
Banking

Affiliated Bank promotes Stacy Williams

FWBP Staff -
Affiliated Bank has promoted Stacy Williams to Director of Residential Finance. Williams began...
Read more
Banking

Cullen/Frost: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

Robert Francis -
SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $93.1 million.The San Antonio-based bank said it had...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101