Q2 Holdings: 2Q Earnings Snapshot



AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39 million in its second quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 8 cents per share.



The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The provider of online banking software posted revenue of $97.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.8 million.



For the current quarter ending in October, Q2 Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $101.1 million to $103.1 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $394.2 million to $398.2 million.

Q2 Holdings shares have climbed 23% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $99.47, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

