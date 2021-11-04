Regions Bank adds Fort Worth industry veteran to lead commercial banking team

Regions Bank is adding a veteran Fort Worth banker to lead its Commercial Banking team here.

On Nov. 4, Regions announced that Brian Happel will serve as Fort Worth market executive for Regions while also guiding Regions’ team of Fort Worth Commercial Banking professionals. Happel has most recently served as Fort Worth Market CEO for BBVA USA for the past seven years and was Fort Worth Market President for nine years. As market executive at Regions Bank, Happel will also work with other Regions officials to support community engagement that supports initiatives such as economic and community development, education and workforce readiness, and financial wellness.

“Fort Worth is a city like none other, and whether you’re an individual consumer or a locally based business, it’s important for your banker to be invested in your community. Brian’s experience and his commitment to Fort Worth are what make him a perfect match for Regions Bank,” said John Turner, President and CEO of Regions Financial Corp. “For nearly four decades, Brian has built lasting relationships with business leaders. He’s also a proven and successful team motivator dedicated to delivering results for clients. We’re pleased to add Brian and his experience to our strong team at Regions, and we know his insights will make a difference for businesses and consumers alike.”

Happel’s experience includes roles in Credit and Mortgage and Commercial Banking leadership with JP Morgan Chase and its predecessor banks, as well as Commercial Banking and market leadership roles with BBVA USA for several years. A University of Texas at Arlington alumna, Happel earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management. His community engagement includes board memberships with the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Fort Worth, Inc., where he serves on the Finance Committee. Happel is also a member of the University of Texas Arlington College of Business Advisory Board.

In addition to Happel joining Regions in a leadership capacity, four new Commercial Banking relationship managers have joined Happel, expanding Regions’ team dedicated to serving businesses across Fort Worth and western portions of the Metroplex. Like Happel, Julie Cottongame, Matt Henderson, Abby Oliver and Kyle Sederstrom will work alongside business clients throughout Tarrant, Denton, Parker, Wise and Johnson counties.

In leading the expanded Commercial Banking group, Happel will work with colleagues from across Regions’ business groups to help their teams deliver Regions360, the bank’s holistic approach to meeting clients’ needs. Through Regions360, bankers identify the unique goals of individual consumers and business clients – and then collaborate with leaders in Regions’ Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management teams to develop holistic solutions to help reach those goals.

“Banking has always been first and foremost a people business,” said Happel. “Regions’ unique approach of bringing a comprehensive team to the table to help clients address their specific needs and reach their long-term goals really demonstrates that. It’s a key reason why I joined Regions and one of the factors I’m most excited about in leading our team of Commercial Banking relationship managers.”

That team includes Julie Cottongame, a 20-year banking veteran with experience in Personal, Business and Commercial Banking through previous roles with Bank One/JP MorganChase, Capital One and BBVA USA. Cottongame earned a Bachelor of Business Administration specializing in Business Management from the University of Texas at Arlington. She obtained an Associates degree from Tarrant County College in Fort Worth. Cottongame’s community involvement includes serving as vice president of softball with the Burleson Youth Association Board of Directors for four years.

Matt Henderson has spent six years in banking, previously holding roles in Commercial Banking relationship management, Investment Real Estate lending and Commercial underwriting at BBVA USA. Henderson earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Texas A&M University.

Abby Oliver began her banking career as an intern and participated in the BBVA management training program before serving as a Commercial Banking relationship associate. She obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from Auburn University.

Kyle Sederstrom brings over eight years of Commercial Banking experience to Regions following previous roles with BBVA USA and Frost Bank. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Finance from Texas Christian University. Sederstrom’s community involvement includes serving on the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth Executive Committee.

“Regions is investing in this dynamic city, as well as in the success of the businesses who are part of its incredible growth,” said Happel. “Our team is eager to get to work supporting our Commercial clients in achieving their financial goals today and as they look ahead to the future. It’s an exciting time for companies throughout Fort Worth, and we look forward to delivering a variety of financial solutions to help them succeed.”

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs.