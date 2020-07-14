Regions Bank names Tyrus Sanders the new position in North Texas

Regions Bank has announced that Tyrus Sanders will serve as Dallas-Fort Worth Market Executive and Commercial Banking Leader for the Metroplex. Sanders is a financial industry veteran of 30 years, and most recently served as Regions’ Small Business Administration Director.



Sanders led the bank’s Government and Institutional Banking group after arriving at Regions in 2004. Previously, Sanders served as a Business Banking Executive for U.S. Bank, where he led a team of more than 50 bankers across the Midwest.

Tyrus Saners



“Over the last several years, Regions Bank has made significant investments in our talent, our services and our modern branch network serving Dallas, Fort Worth and the Metroplex. Tyrus Sanders has the experience, the financial insights and the dedication to community support that will help us build on these investments and enhance our legacy of service in North Texas,” said John Turner, Regions President and CEO.



“I believe in the value of relationships and the value of time – and giving of your time in ways that make a positive impact on the people you serve,” Sanders said in a news release. “One of the best investments a company can make is to invest in its people and make sure they have everything they need to be successful. That’s what Regions does. I believe that’s helped us succeed in growing our presence and services in North Texas. And I believe that will help us build on the community engagement we have long supported across Dallas and Fort Worth.”



In 2018, Sanders earned Regions Bank’s highest associate honor, the Better Life Award.

Sanders serves on the board of directors for the Regions Foundation, a nonprofit initiative of Regions Bank that supports community investments. In addition, Sanders serves on the Sam Houston State University Banking School Advisory Board. He previously served on the Board of Directors for the Dallas Black Chamber of Commerce.

Brad Campbell



Sanders succeeds Brad Campbell as Market Executive. Campbell has transitioned to a new role as Corporate Banking Regional Executive, leading the delivery of financial services to business clients across large portions of Texas and Louisiana.



Campbell has more than 12 years of North Texas banking and leadership experience with Regions, having spent over half of his banking career with the company. He joined Regions in February 2008. Earlier, he served in commercial banking roles for First Horizon/First Tennessee Bank and SouthTrust Bank.

– FWBP Staff