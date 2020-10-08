Rhodes Securities adds five registered representatives in the Dallas area

Rhodes Securities Inc., a Fort Worth-based family-owned broker/dealer firm, has opened a new Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction (OSJ), expanding its footprint into the Dallas market.



Under this OSJ, five registered representatives operating out of two offices in Dallas will continue to serve their clients, keeping all employees and independent advisors under the same structure as agreed upon by both companies.

This expansion under Rhodes Securities will streamline the Office of Supervisory Jurisdiction by not having to be their own broker/dealer.



“This further strengthens Rhodes Securities Inc. by giving us a presence in the Dallas marketplace and reflects our commitment to providing strong, diversified financial services to our registered representatives,” said CEO Rhodes Securities Gordon Rhodes.

“We are excited to welcome these registered representatives and their associates to the Rhodes Securities family because these individuals value their customer relationships that they have maintained over the years. The personal relationships they have with each client, along with the customer services they provide, aligns perfectly with Rhodes Securities’ corporate culture,” Rhodes said in a news release.



Rhodes Securities and its advisors cover many segments of the financial services industry, broker/dealer services and financial opportunities to professional independent registered representatives.



Rhodes Securities partners with First Clearing LLC for its clearing and custodian needs and provides broker/dealer services and financial opportunities to professional independent registered representatives.

Products and services offered include stocks, bonds, mutual funds, options, CDs, qualified retirement plans, variable annuities.

Insurance, financial planning and other Investment advisory services are available through Rhodes Investment Advisors.

