Martin joins Whitley Penn

FWBP Staff
Robyn Martin

Robyn Martin has joined Whitley Penn as the firm’s Chief People Officer. Martin most recently served as the Vice President of Human Resources for the Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG).

Martin holds numerous certifications including Senior in Professional Human Resources Services (SPHR), Human Resources California Certified and Professional in Human Resources (PHR).

“We are excited to have Robyn join the firm as our Chief People Officer. Her wealth of knowledge and experience in the human resources area are instrumental in the continuous growth of our firm,” said Larry Autrey, Managing Partner for Whitley Penn.

Martin is a graduate of the University of Central Florida where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resources Management.  In addition, Martin is a member of the Dallas Human Resources Association and the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM).

