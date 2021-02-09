33.1 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, February 9, 2021
Former professional golfer joins Northern Trust

FWBP Staff
Rylee Pedigo

Rylee Pedigo is now a senior investment associate at Northern Trust, contributing to the planning and implementation of customized investment portfolios, designed to meet the often complicated goals of the company’s clients. She provides proactive client service and support through research, analysis, communication and risk management.

Pedigo was born and raised in Fort Worth. She studied communications at The University of Oklahoma and was a member of the OU golf team all four years. She was very active in the Student Athletic Advisory Committee and volunteered at the OK Kids Korral, a center for families of children undergoing treatment for cancer.

After graduating from OU, Rylee competed as a professional golfer in the LPGA/Symetra tour for two years before joining Northern Trust.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

